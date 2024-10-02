Our area’s only law-enforcement helicopter, Guardian One, gets upgraded

(King County Sheriff’s Office photo)

That’s the new Guardian One, the helicopter operated by the King County Sheriff’s Office but also used to support Seattle Police (which have no helicopter of their own) among others. Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall and King County Executive Dow Constantine introduced the new helicopter today at the Renton airport, where it’s based. It’s a Bell 407GXi, which the KCSO announcement says “is designed for quick, smooth landings in unpredictable conditions and will support a wide range of missions, including law enforcement patrol, search and rescue, wildfire response, and more.” Its predecessor was more than 50 years old. KCSO says the county spent almost $6 million on the new helicopter and the state added nearly $1 million. The KCSO Air Support Unit includes the Guardian Two more often used for search and rescue, plus 30+ drones; the county says it’s flown more than 300 missions so far this year, and 480 last year.