STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Fairmount Park Elementary PTA request

October 3, 2024
Local students have another opportunity to get an early start in volunteer work! The Fairmount Park Elementary PTA asked us to share this request with you:

Fairmount Park Elementary PTA is hosting the annual Falcon Fest on October 18th from 6-7:30 pm. This is a fall festival with family friendly games. The PTA is need of Middle and High Schoolers to help run the stations. If you are a past Fairmount Park student, this is a fun way to earn volunteer hours and support your alma mater. Please sign up here.

