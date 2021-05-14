CORONAVIRUS: Friday 5/14/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

VACCINATION EVENTS TOMORROW: Saturday brings the city’s Mobile Vaccination Team to The Junction, 10 am-1 pm in the 42nd SW parking lot (just south of SW Oregon), with all three vaccines available so it’s open to 12+, no appointments needed, first 100 people get coupons for free Husky Deli ice-cream cones. … There’s also a mobile team from Pliable in High Point, 8 am-11:15 am Saturday – you can make an appointment by going here.

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: On to the daily stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*102,526 people have tested positive, 645 more than yesterday’s total (SKCPH says that includes 406 “delayed PCR positive cases” added to the state database now, from 4/26-5/6)

*1,554 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*6,006 people have been hospitalized, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*1,064,605 people have been tested, 962 more than yesterday’s total

Now our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*1,316,460 people have received one dose (71.1% of everyone 16+)

*988,215 people have received both doses (53.4% of everyone 16+)

*2,025,315 doses have been allocated to King County (not counting pharmacy programs)

One week ago, the first four totals were 100,485/1,536/5,926/1,053,287, and the vaccination totals were 1,248,950/853,646/1,888,395.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 161.9 million cases, 3,357,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

