One day, many ways to care for Seattle’s only river during fall Duwamish Alive!



(WSB file photo)

The twice-yearly Duwamish Alive! day for cleanup and restoration work on the Duwamish River and in its watershed is almost here. Four West Seattle opportunities are part of the list for the fall edition of Duwamish Alive! Here’s the announcement we received today from Sharon Leishman of the Duwamish Alive! coalition:

Saturday, October 19th 10 – 2 at multiple Sites

Join Duwamish Alive! this fall as our salmon are returning in our Duwamish River and Longfellow Creek, with this watershed wide effort in improving the health of our salmon by restoring their habitat which provides food, shelter and cool, clean water that salmon need. Volunteers will be restoring native habitat on in multiple urban parks and open spaces by removing invasive weeds, planting native plants, removing debris, and learning about healthy habitat. This is a family friendly event, all ages welcomed and encouraged.

To volunteer, visit www.DuwamishAlive.org to see the different volunteer opportunities and register for the site of your choice, or email info@duwamishalive.org