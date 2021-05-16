CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/16/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page, the cumulative totals:

*102,989 people have tested positive, 233 more than yesterday’s total

*1,559 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*6,041 people have been hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday’s total

*1,068,166 people have been tested, 2,855 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 101,099/1,542/5,949/1,056,877.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Sunday is the night for our weekly check. These numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the countywide daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 114 positive test results; 174 in the 2 weeks before that; 150 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 67, unchanged again this week. And a look at hospitalizations: 190 total have been attributed to people in the two West Seattle HRAs since the start of the pandemic, none recorded in the past week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 158.3 million cases and 3,293,000+ deaths, 581,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

SUPERMARKET MASK POLICIES: You’ve probably heard about national chains like Trader Joe’s and Costco. Two regional chains with West Seattle stores have loosened their mask policies too – here’s what Metropolitan Market says on its website:

With the recent announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concerning mask usage, and guidance from local officials, fully-vaccinated customers and team members now have the option to choose whether or not to wear a mask within our stores. According to the CDC, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or two weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). Individuals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to wear a mask or face covering while in our stores.

PCC‘s announcement is shorter:

Starting [May 14th], following the guidance of the CDC, shoppers are not required to wear masks for entry into PCC’s 15 locations. The co-op supports CDC guidelines that masks must be worn indoors by those not fully vaccinated. All PCC staff are still required to wear masks.

VACCINATION SITUATION: Seattle Public Schools starts campus clinics this week at high schools, middle schools, and K-8 schools.

