BIZNOTE: Overhaul in front, live music in back

While in The Junction this morning to cover the vaccination pop-up, we saw this in the window at Be’s Restaurant (4509 California SW):

As the note on the right says, they’re overhauling the menu as well as the space at this Junction fixture. But there’s more to the sign on the left – not only is The Alley open in the space behind Be’s, it’s also hosting live music again. We’ve received an announcement from Jeff Ferguson on behalf of the Triangular Jazztet:

Live music returns to the Junction this Sunday at The Alley, where barmaster Cory is sure to delight and surprise with his custom designed cocktails (or just an old fashioned Old Fashioned). There will be two shows at 8 and 9 pm with no cover. Seating is limited and masks required while moving about the premises.

Meantime, we’ll be checking with the ownership about the timeline for reopening Be’s.