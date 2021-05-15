West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Getting vaccinated at West Seattle Junction pop-up

May 15, 2021 10:29 am
That’s the setup at the West Seattle Junction vaccination pop-up, on until 1 pm. One table signs you up, the next table is the inoculation station, then you get your Husky Deli coupon – until they hit 100 – and you’re on your way. The line is along the north end of the parking lot and then northward to 42nd/Oregon.

This is among the first of the pop-up clinics the city’s Mobile Vaccination Team is having around the city, in hopes that making vaccination more convenient will continue boosting the numbers of people who get vaccinated.

