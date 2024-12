(WSB photo)

9:07 PM: Police are searching for a group of robbers who are reported to have taken the cash drawer from the 35th/Barton 7-Eleven store a little over half an hour ago. They are described on police radio as “unknown-race males, teens-twenties, black puffy jackets, hats, masks,” with a gun implied but not seen, getting away southbound on 35th. A K-9 team is joining the search.

9:13 PM: The trail is reported to have ended on 34th, where police suspect a getaway car was parked.