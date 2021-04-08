8 events for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Seen at sunset Tuesday – photo by Jonny Layesky)

Lots happening today/tonight:

DONATION DRIVE: Last chance to drop off food and other supplies in for West Seattle High School students’ donation drive, noon-2 pm at the school’s north entrance (3000 California SW).

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: 2 pm online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY PLAYGROUND: 3 pm online, you’re invited to the first of three community workshops about the next phase of playground improvements. Participation info is in our preview.

MADISON MS ADDITION: 3:30 pm online, the city Landmarks Preservation Board considers the project. Participation info is in our preview.

SCHOOL BOARD: 3:30 pm online, with items including a final vote on renaming Southwest Athletic Complex in honor of the late Nino Cantu. The agenda includes viewing/listening information.

DOW CONSTANTINE’S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: 5:30 pm online, County Executive Dow Constantine officially launches his re-election campaign with an event focusing on West Seattle (where he lives), White Center, and vicinity. Register here to get viewing details.

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: 6 pm online, prospective families/students are invited to a virtual open house for the middle/high school in Arbor Heights. Go here to register.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, the community coalition for West Seattle/South Park has its monthly meeting, with guests/topics including Community Land Trusts and city attorney Pete Holmes. The agenda includes participation information.

