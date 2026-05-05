Question or comment for your state legislators? Town Hall in West Seattle on Friday

It’s often pointed out in comment discussions that many policies attributed to local leadership are actually state policies, and your state legislators are the ones with the power to change them.

(From 34th District Democrats’. promotional graphic)

This Friday (May 8). the three legislators who represent the 34th District – including West Seattle, White Center, amd Vashon/Maury Islands – will face constituents at an in-person Town Hall. The 34th District Democrats are presenting the event featuring Sen. Emily Alvarado and Reps. Joe Fitzgibbon and Brianna Thomas at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center> (4408 Delridge Way SW), 5:30-7 pm Friday. The announcement says the event “will include 30 minutes of opening dialogue and prepared questions and 60 minutes of questions from our live audience.” You don’t have to RSVP but they’re hoping people will so they “have a general idea of how many people to expect.”