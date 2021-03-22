HELPING: Food/supply drive at West Seattle High School

Another chance to give, if you can: A student-organized food/supply drive at West Seattle High School, with four upcoming dropoff dates:

The West Seattle High School ASB is putting on a targeted Food/ Supply Drive. The dates to drop off Food/ Supplies are every Wednesday – ending on April 7th, from 12-2 in the historical entrance of West Seattle High School, with another drop-off day on Saturday, April 3rd from 9-12 at the same location. The list of requested food/ supplies was acquired from a survey filled out by West Seattle High School families stating what items best fit their needs. You are welcome to bring any non-perishable goods or supplies that are not on the list, these are the specific items that were requested. All food/supplies donated will be given to West Seattle High School families in need, and any leftover items will be donated to the West Seattle food bank.

Rice

Cereal

Bottled water

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Clorox wipes

Hand sanitizer

Canned beans

Vitamin gummies

Pasta

Dry lentils

Broth

Washing detergent

Any other non-perishable goods or supplies you would like to donate