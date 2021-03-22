HELPING: Food/supply drive at West Seattle High School

Another chance to give, if you can: A student-organized food/supply drive at West Seattle High School, with four upcoming dropoff dates:
The West Seattle High School ASB is putting on a targeted Food/ Supply Drive. The dates to drop off Food/ Supplies are every Wednesday – ending on April 7th, from 12-2 in the historical entrance of West Seattle High School, with another drop-off day on Saturday, April 3rd from 9-12 at the same location. The list of requested food/ supplies was acquired from a survey filled out by West Seattle High School families stating what items best fit their needs. You are welcome to bring any non-perishable goods or supplies that are not on the list, these are the specific items that were requested. All food/supplies donated will be given to West Seattle High School families in need, and any leftover items will be donated to the West Seattle food bank.
Rice
Cereal
Bottled water
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Clorox wipes
Hand sanitizer
Canned beans
Vitamin gummies
Pasta
Dry lentils
Broth
Washing detergent
Any other non-perishable goods or supplies you would like to donate
The school is at 3000 California SW; the “historical entrance” is on the north side.
