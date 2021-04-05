SCHOOLS: Landmarks Board to consider Madison MS addition Wednesday

Next step toward construction of a $10.5 million, 12,500-square-foot addition at Madison Middle School is this Wednesday afternoon (April 7th), when the city Landmarks Preservation Board considers approving the project. Since Madison is a city landmark (here’s the backstory), with its main building dating back to 1929, the board has to approve additions/changes to the campus. Here’s the slide deck prepared for the meeting, showing the design and location features of the addition, which includes a bicycle-parking shelter:

Wednesday’s meeting is online, starting at 3:30 pm with a public-comment period. The agenda includes more documents on the Madison proposal and other items, as well as how to participate in and/or view the meeting.