COMMENT TIME: Next phase of Highland Park Elementary’s playground improvements

Three years ago, we reported on the completion of a first phase of playground improvements at Highland Park Elementary. It took years of community work just to get to that point, but it’s now time for the next phase, and time for your thoughts! Here’s the announcement:

Who: A community-led project, partners include the Highland Park Elementary Parent Teacher Association, Seattle Public Schools, and the City of Seattle’s Department of Neighborhoods.

What: We are seeking community input to inform and influence the play area layout and play equipment options at Highland Park Elementary School:

When: Throughout the spring, we will be hosting three virtual design workshops and distributing questionnaires to gather feedback.

Open now: People can learn more about the project and fill out the questionnaire here: hpeplayarea.infocommunity.org.

Coming up: The first virtual workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7 from 3:00 – 4:30, and folks can register here. There will be interpretation in Spanish and Vietnamese. This workshop is open to the public and children are welcome!