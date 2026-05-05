CONGRATULATIONS! 2026 Westside Awards go to West Seattle Bowl, Fourth Emerald Games, The Center for Active Living, Jessica Pierce

Just announced, the recipients of this year’s Westside Awards, presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce from nominees suggested by the community. Here’s the announcement we received from the Chamber:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize this year’s Westside Award honorees at its annual Westside Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Presented in partnership with Nucor Steel Seattle, the awards celebrate the businesses and individuals whose dedication, vision, and service shape the character of our community year after year.

“West Seattle has always been a community that shows up for itself, and the Westside Awards are our chance to say thank you out loud,” said Rachel Porter, Executive Director of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. “Every honoree this year represents something powerful: the idea that local business and community spirit are not separate things. They are the same.”

Westside Business of the Year: West Seattle Bowl

(2022 photo, student Nathan Tavel’s fundraising bowl-a-thon at West Seattle Bowl)

West Seattle’s only bowling alley started with 14 lanes in 1948, grew to 32 by 1959, and has spent every decade since proving that great businesses grow by giving back. This past year, West Seattle Bowl rebuilt and expanded its community fundraising program, hosting events like Bob’s Bowl-a-Rama for Ronald McDonald House Charities and Turkey Bowl for the West Seattle Food Bank, reaffirming what they have always believed: that a bowling alley can be one of the most powerful gathering places a neighborhood has.

Westside Emerging Business of the Year: Fourth Emerald Games

(WSB file photo)

In 2025, West Seattle residents Joshua and Tiara Silas opened Fourth Emerald Games with their own hands and one simple belief: games are better when you play them together. Built from the ground up as a true third place, it welcomes every age and background through monthly tournaments, community partnerships, and a retro video game lounge that is rooted in inclusion.

Westside Not for Profit of the Year: The Center for Active Living

(File photo, by Holli Margell)

The Center for Active Living fights loneliness and isolation every day, serving West Seattle’s adults through programs, meals, counseling, and a community that members say gave them their first real sense of belonging. In 2025 they expanded their reach significantly, partnering with a number of organizations to bring older adults through their doors each week for activities, lunch, and critical services.

Westsider of the Year: Jessica Pierce

(WSB file photo)

Jessica Pierce founded West Seattle Junction FC and the Rhodies FC on the belief that professional soccer should belong to everyone, hosting free youth clinics that served over 300 kids this year and partnering with King County to distribute 300 free tickets to every match so that no family is ever priced out of the experience.

Award winners and all nominees will be recognized at the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, May 20, 7:30–9:00 am, at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Pricing for tickets is $55/65 per person. Get your tickets at wschamber.com.

Previous Westside Award winners in each category are available at www.wschamber.com/westside-awards.