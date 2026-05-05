READER REPORT: Runner harassed near Seacrest

Sent by EK:

Just wanted to get an alert out to our lady runners and bikers. This morning on Alki while my friend and I were riding, an older gentlemen wearing glasses with a salt/pepper beard riding a black bicycle was harassing a runner just past Marination. She told him multiple times to leave her alone and he would not. We stopped to help her and as soon as we did, he took off. This happened at approximately 0700 this morning.