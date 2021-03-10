WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 death-threat cases

Two threat cases in West Seattle Crime Watch:

WESTWOOD VILLAGE THREAT: An incident last night involved a death threat, police say. Their initial report outlines the incident as follows: Just after 8 pm, one man approached another who appeared to be car-prowling in the parking lot near Rite Aid, following him into Ross and confronting him there. That led to the suspected car-prowler hitting the other man; a fight ensued, and police say, “the victim wrestled with the suspect until the suspect gave up. They went their separate ways. The victim encountered the suspect near MOD Pizza in the Westwood Village parking lot again. The victim said that the suspect punched him again and they started to wrestle. The suspect pulled out a firearm from his pocket and pointed it at the victim’s head. The suspect asked him if he wanted to ‘live or die.’ The suspect left the area.” No description in the report.

HARASSMENT SUSPECT CHARGED: Last week we reported on an incident on 53rd SW in which a suspect was subsequently arrested on Beach Drive. The suspect, 49-year-old Nathan R. Calvin, is now charged with one count of felony harassment. Charging documents say 911 was called on the afternoon of March 2nd about a man “walking through various residential back yards.” In one of those yards, a woman found him “carrying a green metal fence post” and lifting up a boat cover. She told him to stop and leave; he “became angry and started yelling at her and calling her names (and then) took the metal fence post and began swinging it like a baseball bat and told (the victim) that he was going to kill her.” She went back into her house and called 911. Officers found him down the hill. Calvin remains in jail, bail set at $5,000. Charging documents say he has a felony theft conviction and misdemeanor assault and harassment convictions, along with 21 warrants in 10 years, some from outside King County.