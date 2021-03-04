BIZNOTE: 2 days to Ross Dress for Less grand opening at Westwood Village

Back in January, Ross Dress for Less told us the company’s new Westwood Village store was expected to open March 6th. With that date just two days away, we checked back – Saturday is indeed the planned “grand opening” day; Ross is also opening stores in Florida, Missouri, and Texas that day. The Westwood Village store hours will be 8 am-11 pm Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays; 9 am-11 pm Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. More than a year and a half has passed since we first reported on Ross’s plan to move into the ex-Barnes & Noble space at the center.
West Seattle, Washington
