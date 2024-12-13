WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Winter Wonderland’ fun Saturday in Admiral

After a year of big events presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association – including the 4th of July Kids’ Parade, Music in the Parks, and the Admiral Funktion street festival – you have one more to enjoy! Tomorrow (Saturday, December 24). “Winter Wonderland” beckons you to multiple locations in the heart of The Admiral District, 10 am-2 pm. Here’s what ANA says you’ll find:

Enjoy festive foods for the whole family at Arthur’s and dance in the snow (weather permitting), then enjoy coconut macaroons for kids at Circa. Skate over to West Seattle Grounds to make star ornaments and enjoy free hot cocoa for kiddos. Seattle Yarn will be making the season merry and bright with paper crafts (11 am-2 pm) and while you’re there consider donating to their Heart of Washington Winter Clothing Drive. Then bop on down the road to Wicked Rae’s to craft winter snow globes (from 10 am-noon). And don’t forget to snap some fun holiday photos at Hoste‘s popular Elves Cottage and Mud Bay’s annual Happy Pawlidays Photo Booth where you can also donate to their Giving Tree to help pets in need this season. And don’t miss out on getting your photo with the big man himself, Santa, at West Seattle Realty! You can also support our neighbors in need this holiday season by dropping off donations for the Westside Neighbors Shelter at West Seattle Realty.

Finally, since the best way to spread holiday cheer is to sing loud for all to hear, take a break to enjoy the Admiral Church Choir’s Roving Carolers and say hello to the Admiral Neighborhood Association penguin, who will be waddling through the event!