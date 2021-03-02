WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Attempted burglary, harassment arrests; 3 car break-ins

Two police reports and three reader reports tonight in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: The first-draft police-report summary says this happened just after 6 pm in the 6400 block of 29th SW. The victim said two people had kicked in his door but fled when he confronted him. Officers found and detained two teenage boys. The investigation, says the report, revealed that “it appeared that they had been casing the residence, attempted the doorknob earlier in the day, and at the time of this call worked up the courage to try to force entry. They did not make entry and/or steal anything,” nor was the door damaged. The Youth Services Center declined to book them, police say, so they were released to their families.

HARASSMENT ARREST: Details on this are few but the report says it happened just before 1 pm: “Officers responded to multiple calls of a male in possible crisis near 4500 block of 53rd Ave SW. Officers responded and developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony harassment. The suspect was located in the 4800 block of Beach Drive on private property. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.”

Also tonight: three reader reports about car prowls:

GATEWOOD BREAK-IN: Nic says it happened in a matter of minutes:

My husband’s windows on his truck were smashed at about 8 AM on Ida street between 35th and 37th. He had brought out his work backpack and items for our kids’ preschool before putting the kids in the car. He locked the door after he put the backpack in before he went to get the kids and when he came back out, the windows were smashed and his backpack was taken that had his wallet in it. The thieves already went to Fred Meyer and tried to buy $400 worth of items.

NORTH ADMIRAL BREAK-IN: From JW:

A couple nights ago we had 2 pairs of cross-country skis with 3-pin bindings & a pair of men’s black leather ski boots stolen from inside the car along with the vehicle registration, in the North Admiral area.

FAUNTLEROY CAR PROWLS: From John: