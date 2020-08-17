BIZNOTE: After a year, Ross finally uncloaks at Westwood Village

Thanks for the tips! One year and one month after we first reported an early-stage plan for Ross Dress For Less to take over the ex-Barnes & Noble space at Westwood Village, there’s literally a sign it’s really happening. The WWV signs on Barton and Trenton both now show Ross’s logo with “Coming Soon”; last week a reader reported some activity in the otherwise-empty space (which itself has no signage, yet). Ross didn’t comment last time we sought info about the plan, but we’ll try again.