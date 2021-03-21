CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 3/21/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic news:

PHASE 3 TOMORROW: The entire state moves into Phase 3 of the governor’s updated reopening plan. What does that mean? See page 4 here. Key points of what’s allowed:

-Indoor dining, 50 percent capacity

-Indoor shopping, 50 percent capacity

-Personal services, 50 percent capacity

-Indoor worship, 50 percent capacity

-Indoor entertainment venues, 50 percent capacity or 400 people, whichever is less. (If food or drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply)

-Indoor fitness, 50 percent capacity, showers allowed

NO COUNTY DASHBOARD UPDATE: For the second consecutive Sunday, the King County daily-summary dashboard wasn’t updated today, so no new daily numbers. (Take note, that means the Monday update will be two days’ worth of stats.)

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Since this is a weekly check, we can still do it with the latest info in the system (which is from Saturday). The numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 94 positive test results; 65 in the 2 weeks before that; 71 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 64, one more since last week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 123.1 million cases and 2,715,000+ deaths, 542,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

IF YOU’RE ELIGIBLE AND LOOKING FOR AN APPOINTMENT … here are the links we’ve amassed:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)\

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!