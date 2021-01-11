TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Monday watch, as low-bridge camera ticketing begins

5:40 AM: It’s Monday, January 11th, the 294th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

LOW-BRIDGE CAMERA ENFORCEMENT: It’s also the first day the enforcement cameras on the low bridge will be activated, SDOT says, photographing vehicles so that $75 tickets can be sent to owners of unauthorized vehicles crossing between 5 am and 9 pm.

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project – Here’s the plan for this week.

Arbor Heights project – Gas-line replacement work on SW 104th is expected to start today.

California and Myrtle – The sewer-repair project continues – if driving/riding on California, watch out for the bumps.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way is back in alignment:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – On regular schedule – if you’re not subscribed to alerts, you can watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for them

Water Taxi – On regular schedule

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you're driving!) 206-293-6302.