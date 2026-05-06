SUMMER: Here are the days/hours announced for West Seattle’s wading pools and spraypark

(WSB file photo of Lincoln Park wading pool)

Seattle Parks has just announced its summer aquatics hours. We’ve already reported on the Colman Pool schedule – what’s brand-new today is wading pool/spraypark hours. First to be open will be West Seattle’s lone spraypark, Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale), with daily operation 5/23 through 9/7, 11 am to 8 pm every day.

Then come the wading pools (a quick look at last year’s schedule shows they’re opening, and closing, later than last year):

Lincoln Park – 6/27-9/7, every day, noon-7 pm

E.C. Hughes Playground – 6/29-8/23, Mondays, Tuesdays, Sundays, noon-7 pm

Delridge Community Center – 7/1-8/21, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, noon-5:30 pm

Hiawatha Community Center – 7/2-8/22, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, noon-5:30 pm

We’ll link the full citywide announcement when it’s up on the city website.