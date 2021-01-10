WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: One more reminder – camera ticketing starts Monday

(File photo)

In case you need one more reminder, tomorrow (Monday, January 11th) is the first day that the city is scheduled to start using automated cameras to enforce restrictions on the West Seattle low bridge between 5 am and 9 pm, seven days a week. Vehicles cqught on camera violating the rules will get a $75 ticket sent to the registered owner’s address. Here’s a refresher on the current rules (from SDOT‘s announcement two weeks ago):

Who Can Use the Low Bridge -Emergency vehicles

-Transit vehicles (King County Metro buses and school buses)

-Freight vehicles

-People walking, rolling, using a scooter, or biking

-Employer shuttles

-Vanpools

-Pre-authorized vehicles*

-All Personal vehicles at night (from 9 pm to 5 am daily) Who Cannot Use the Low Bridge Taxis and ride-hail app vehicles like Uber and Lyft (from 5 am to 9 pm daily)

Personal vehicles, including motorcycles, during the day (from 5 am to 9 pm daily)

Regarding the “pre-authorized vehicles,” SDOT says:

Pre-authorized use is currently limited to select maritime/industrial vehicles proximate to Harbor Island, International Longshore and Warehouse Union vehicles, and West Seattle business vehicles. If you believe you are eligible for pre-authorized use based on the description above, please email us westseattlebridge@seattle.gov or call 206-400-7511.

SDOT had been working with West Seattle’s two major business organizations, the Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce, to determine who had access. Before the cameras, they had a limited number of placards they loaned out to members who had to make business trips across the river.

SDOT has said that the traffic patterns following the activation of camera enforcement will be studied to see if changes in low-bridge access policy are merited. The policy is one of the topics on the agenda for this Wednesday’s meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force (noon January 13th – watch here).