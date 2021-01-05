Here’s why there’s a big tank in the middle of California SW in south Morgan Junction

If you’ve traveled California SW through south Morgan Junction/lower Gatewood in the past few days, you might have wondered about that big tank in the middle of the street near SW Myrtle, accompanied by a lane closure and work crews. Here’s what we’ve found out: Seattle Public Utilities is repairing more than 55 feet of sewer main. The tank is to hold groundwater as needed; it’s known as a Baker tank. The project is expected to take a month or so. Neighboring residents/businesses were sent this flyer, SPU tells us; they’re looking into our followup question about whether the repairs are related to the extensive redevelopment on both sides of the street in that area in recent years.
