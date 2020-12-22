CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 12/22 roundup

Here’s the latest pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First the numbers, as shown in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*58,286 people have tested positive, 179 more than yesterday’s total

*1,012 people have died, 19 more than yesterday’s total

*3,895 people have been hospitalized, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*720,714 people have been tested, 3,034 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 54,849 /948/3,748/700,591.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 78 million cases worldwide, 18.2 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health experts continue their weekly Wednesday briefings. You can watch at 8:30 am tomorrow – here’s the link.

