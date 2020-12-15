CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 12/15 roundup

Vaccine day 2, and tonight’s other pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First the numbers, as shown in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*54,849 people have tested positive, 200 more than yesterday’s total

*948 people have died, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*3,748 people have been hospitalized, 34 more than yesterday’s total

*700,591 people have been tested, 5.711 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 50,326/905/3,486/662,486.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 73.4 million cases worldwide, 16.7 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

VACCINE, DAY 2: As of noon today, the Department of Health says, 20,475 doses of vaccine had arrived in our state. Among those who got it today, a Seattle Fire Department paramedic. Another vaccine is expected to get approval by week’s end.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health experts continue their weekly Wednesday afternoon briefings. You can watch at 2 pm tomorrow – here’s the link.

SOME SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN-PERSON LEARNING? The district published an update tonight. In short – if the infection rate is a lot lower by February 22nd, the youngest students, through 1st grade, plus some special-education students could return to campus March 1st. The school board would have to authorize this plan at its Wednesday meeting (here’s the agenda).

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!