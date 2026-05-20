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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox, gas thefts

May 20, 2026 8:05 pm
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 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two theft reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CLUSTER MAILBOX: Amy reports this happened Monday night: “Our cluster mailbox was ripped off its base and stolen. It was at the corner of Puget Way SW and West Marginal Way SW. I don’t know if any mail got stolen. Hopefully this is not part of a crime wave … We’ve contacted the postal inspector and gotten a case number.”

GAS THEFT: Nevin reports gas-tank drilling for fuel theft in the 3300 block of Admiral Way. Two vehicles were hit early Monday: “Thieves used an 11/16 drill bit.”

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