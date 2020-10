(Wednesday at Alki – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Back on Tuesday, we warned you that the first freezing forecast of the year was on the way. Now the National Weather Service has an official alert about it, issuing a “Freeze Watch” for Sunday morning, 2 am-10 am. That means, the NWS says, “Sub-freezing temperatures of 27 to 32 degrees (are) possible.” Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s, then warning to the 50s on Tuesday, the forecast says.