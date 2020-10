(Alki Lighthouse – photo by David Hutchinson)

One month into fall, a hint of winter is on the way. The forecast for this weekend brings the first low-30s lows, and even a mention of frost Sunday morning.

(Lincoln Park – photo by Susan Romanenghi)

The big cooldown starts tomorrow – highs might not get out of the 40s again until next Tuesday. Last October, we didn’t get to freezing, but we got close – a 33-degree low on October 30th.