ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Thursday 10/1 watch

6:16 AM: October begins with the 192nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
TRANSIT
Metro – Fare collection resumes today.
Water Taxi – Also no longer free.
ROAD WORK
*Delridge project: Remember that the SW Oregon closure is set to start early tomorrow (Friday), continuing until early Monday. Here’s the newest bulletin, with word on where else work is happening.
*West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way: Restriping to rechannelize part of the intersection is scheduled for Sunday.
CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:
The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:
The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed.
Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.
You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
