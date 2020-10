Part of the West Seattle Bridge update/discussion during City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s Town Hall earlier tonight was a recap of the 6 changes planned/proposed for West Marginal Way. SDOT announced tonight that a key part of those changes – restriping part of the West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection, as shown below (from our Sept. 18th story) – will start this Sunday (October 4th).

Specifics on work hours and traffic impacts will be out before the weekend.