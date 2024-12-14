HAPPENING NOW: Native Holiday Art Market at Duwamish Longhouse, encore edition

Sue Shotridge from Vashon Island is one of the vendors you’ll find at the encore Native Holiday Art Market at the Duwamish Longhouse, happening today only, until 7 pm (following the traditional three-day market in late November/early December). She’s brought prints, cards, calendars, blankets, and more. Around the great hall of the Longhouse, many other Native creators are selling their work.

One booth is raising money for the Blue Heron Canoe Family‘s participation in the Journey to Elwha next year. Nearby, we found these gift packs:

If you’re hungry, you can also buy fresh-made frybread, soup, and tacos toward the back of the room. The longhouse is at 4705 W. Marginal Way SW; if you’re driving, plenty of parking on both sides of the street, and a signal to get you safely across if you park on the east side. (The Longhouse sponsored WSB this past week to help amplify word of today’s market.)