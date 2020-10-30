ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Friday 10/30 watch

6:07 AM: Welcome to Friday – the 221st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday – Halloween. Be careful! Also take note of Trick or Street Block closures.

Sunday – Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am, when we’ll “fall back” an hour.

WATER TAXI

No West Seattle service again today because of a dock problem that needs repairs. We’ll update separately on Monday when there’s a confirmation of service status on Monday. P.S. The shuttles ARE running.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

Tunnel closure: Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close in both directions overnight, 9 pm tonight until 6 am Saturday.

Delridge project: SW Alaska was scheduled to remain closed east of Delridge all week. Here are this week’s other details; the weekly update is due out later today.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

New cameras! In addition to the West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way cameras we mentioned last week, there’s now a Highland Park Way/Holden camera too – see it here:

Meantime – here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

BUSES

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.