Man dies in The Triangle

Thanks for the tip. Police on the scene at the Fauntleroy/Alaska Shell station confirm that a man died there tonight. Just before 8:30 pm, SFD and SPD were called there for a report of “an adult male” overdosing. When they got there, they confirmed the person, found on the Alaska side of the station, had died. When we went over to ask about it, officers said they were waiting for the Medical Examiner’s Office to arrive; they’ll determine the cause of death.