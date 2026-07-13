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Thousands of gallons of diesel from Navy ship at Vigor spill into Elliott Bay

July 13, 2026 11:45 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Environment | Seen at sea | West Seattle news

(Washington Ecology Department photo)
Cleanup work continues tonight at Vigor Shipyard on Harbor Island, where the state Department of Ecology says up to 5,000 gallons of diesel spilled into Elliott Bay.

According to Ecology’s announcement, it happened this afternoon while the USS Sampson was having fuel removed, and a hose failed, sending thousands of gallons into the bay, in an area that had been “pre-boomed” before the removal. Ecology says it’s working with the Navy, Coast Guard, and “response contractors” on the cleanup.

We happened to photograph the Everett-based Sampson (DDG 102) as it was headed toward Vigor last Monday.

(WSB photo, July 6)

Vigor has a quarter-billion-dollar contract for repairs, maintenance, and modernization work on the Sampson.

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1 Reply to "Thousands of gallons of diesel from Navy ship at Vigor spill into Elliott Bay"

  • WS since 2008 July 14, 2026 (12:17 am)
    Reply

    What a horrible accident.  Do you know if they need volunteers to help clean up the shoreline? I’m not sure what particular effect diesel has on the shore and creatures/birds, but would love to do something to help. 

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