WATER TAXI UPDATE: West Seattle dock out of service until at least Monday

The West Seattle Water Taxi, out of service since Wednesday afternoon because of a problem at the Seacrest dock, will not be back until at least Monday. Here’s the update from King County Department of Transportation:

On Wednesday, Oct 28, a routine inspection at the Seacrest dock identified wear and damage to one of the pins and swing arms which supports the connection of the ramp to the shore. After further assessment, as a safety precaution, a decision was made to replace the entire dock-to-shore hinge and attachment mechanism. Work is underway to fabricate new attachment arms per specifications provided by the original manufacturer. A contractor will be onsite on Friday with a boom truck to lift the ramp in order to complete these repairs. Repairs will extend into the weekend and updates will be provided as necessary.

During this time, Water Taxi shuttle routes 773 and 775 will continue to operate as usual in West Seattle.