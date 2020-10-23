FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Way SW traffic cameras now visible

One month ago, SDOT told WSB that a traffic camera for busy West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way would be activated shortly. We checked the Travelers Map every day – no camera. So this week we finally asked SDOT whatever happened to it. Seems it was installed and sending images, but the icon hadn’t been added to the map. Now that’s fixed. There are actually two cameras visible by clicking on the map icon (we’ll of course be adding them both to our West Seattle Traffic Cameras page ASAP), but note that neither has video – just still images – to enable video cameras there, they have to upgrade to a fiber connection, which is under investigation. While we’re talking about SDOT’s map, they asked us to remind you about several useful but hidden features you can access by clicking the “map controls” bar on the left side:

You can use that area to add features to the map such as current travel times and any messages currently displayed on dynamic-message signboards along the roads – plus bridge openings and railroad crossings.

P.S. Next chance to hear from and talk with SDOT about bridge-traffic-related projects is 7 pm Wednesday (October 28th), when they’ll be at the online meeting of HPAC (the community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge). Connection information is on this page (scroll to Highland Park community check-in meeting).