CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 10/13 roundup

Here’s the latest local info on the pandemic, 7 1/2 months in:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*24,330 people have tested positive, 125 more than yesterday’s total

*779 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*2,458 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than yesterday’s total

*486,967 people have been tested, 3,835 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 23,268/769/2,393/455,717.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: Checking on the zip codes that are partially or entirely in West Seattle, we found that another death has been reported in 98116, the 8th. The other local zips: 98106, 4; 98136, 4; 98126, 16; 98146, 17.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 38.1 million cases worldwide, 7.8 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

GOVERNOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS: From Gov. Inslee‘s briefing today: Five counties are finally advancing to reopening Phase 2 – Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Yakima. Also, he’s creating a new group to focus on economic recovery. You can watch the briefing video here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials’ weekly briefing is Wednesday at 2 pm; you can watch the livestream (or, later, the archived video) here.

NEED FOOD? Emergency boxes will be distributed tomorrow morning in the West Seattle Eagles parking lot.

REOPENING: Speaking of parking lots, Seattle Parks reiterated in this post today that they will reopen next Monday “at popular parks” (in West Seattle, that would mean Lincoln Park).

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!