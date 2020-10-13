NEED FOOD? Distribution @ West Seattle Eagles tomorrow morning

The West Seattle Eagles parking lot will be the scene of another food-box distribution tomorrow (Wednesday, October 14th), expected to start shortly after the truck arrives around 9 am. (Times can vary – last week’s truck was late, and once it arrived, the food went fast, but this week, the volunteer organizers are “working with a new carrier” and hopeful the 9 am time will hold.) Filling these boxes: Dairy, meat, fruit, and produce. The Eagles’ lot is at 4426 California SW.