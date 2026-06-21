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Memorial gathering June 28 for Dean Charles Duncan, 1959-2026

June 21, 2026 10:20 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Obituaries | West Seattle news

Family and friends will gather one week from today, on Sunday, June 28, to celebrate the life of Dean Charles “Charlie” Duncan, and are sharing this invitation:

Loving husband, father, son, brother & friend.

Come share stories as we celebrate the life of Dean Charles Duncan.

June 28th. 2026
West Seattle Eagles
4426 California Ave SW
12:30 – 4:00 pm

(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries and memorial announcements by request, free of charge. Please email the text, and a photo if available, to westseattleblog@gmail.com)

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1 Reply to "Memorial gathering June 28 for Dean Charles Duncan, 1959-2026"

  • West Seattle June 21, 2026 (10:25 am)
    Reply

    Rest in Peace.  Dean looks like the guy we all want to fish and hang out with.  Love to his family. 

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