Memorial gathering June 28 for Dean Charles Duncan, 1959-2026

Family and friends will gather one week from today, on Sunday, June 28, to celebrate the life of Dean Charles “Charlie” Duncan, and are sharing this invitation:
Loving husband, father, son, brother & friend.
Come share stories as we celebrate the life of Dean Charles Duncan.
June 28th. 2026
West Seattle Eagles
4426 California Ave SW
12:30 – 4:00 pm
(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries and memorial announcements by request, free of charge. Please email the text, and a photo if available, to westseattleblog@gmail.com)
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