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YOU CAN HELP: Admiral Church’s summer food drive goes virtual

June 22, 2026 9:00 am
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 |   How to help | West Seattle news

Admiral Church has launched its summer food drive to raise money for the White Center Food Bank (whose service area includes south West Seattle). This year, instead of asking for contributions of non-perishable food, Admiral Church has taken the drive virtual – just click here to donate. Cash donations help food banks buy fresh food at wholesale prices, so the dollars go further than they would if you bought food to donate. Admiral Church will keep the donation program going through the end of August.

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