CORONAVIRUS: Monday 10/26 roundup

Here are the nightly local toplines as the pandemic continues:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*26,521 people have tested positive, 180 more than yesterday’s total

*791 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*2,545 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*530,879 people have been tested, 1,675 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 25,269/785/2,498/507,666.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here … but with this caveat.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NEED FOOD? Again this week, Food Lifeline will distribute free emergency boxes of food to anyone who shows up, 2-5 pm Friday (October 30th) at its South Park HQ, 815 S. 96th.

KEEP ARTS ALIVE: Along with many businesses, arts organizations are struggling, in a time where they can’t host events. So many have turned to online events, and this week you can support one for a West Seattle organization – ArtsWest, the playhouse and gallery in The Junction. Go here to see how to register to be part of it.

NO-CONTACT HALLOWEEN: More decoration locations, and another no-contact trick-or-treat event, have been added to the WSB Halloween page – thanks to everyone who continues sending sightings and announcements!

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!