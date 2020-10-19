CORONAVIRUS: Monday 10/19 roundup

Here are tonight’s local pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*25,269 people have tested positive, 172 more than yesterday’s total

*785 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*2,498 people have been hospitalized, 18 more than yesterday’s total

*507,666 people have been tested, 22,372 more than yesterday’s total (apparently a correction of yesterday’s “data corrections”)

One week ago, the totals were 24.205/776/2,441/483,132.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here … but with this caveat.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

TRICK-OR-TREATING CANCELED: Now all three of West Seattle’s usual business-district trick-or-treating events are off for this year, with Westwood Village‘s announcement today.

NEED FOOD? Again this week, Food Lifeline will distribute free emergency boxes of food to anyone who shows up, 2-5 pm Friday (October 23rd) at its South Park HQ, 815 S. 96th.

GIVING: Meantime, those who can give, are doing so abundantly – Pack 799‘s Scouting for Food door-to-door drive brought in triple the usual total!

