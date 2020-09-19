WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: What’s up today/tonight

(Bunny! Photo by Jim Clark)

Notes for your Saturday, as the last weekend of summer begins:

BUS CHANGES: Today’s the “service change” day for Metro – check the list of affected routes by going here. (And note that Metro and the Water Taxi will resume charging fares on Thursday, October 1st.)

DELRIDGE REMINDER: The plan for a weekend closure at Delridge/Oregon was canceled because of the rain, but next weekend, and the one after that, are on the drawing board, weather permitting. Watch for a complete look ahead to next week’s work later this weekend.

INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP DAY: One of many marine-debris cleanups around Puget Sound is at Lincoln Park, 9 am-noon. Small group because of distancing – check here to see if there’s still room.

DRIVE UP AND DONATE: 10 am-noon, Hope Lutheran Church is hosting a drive-up donation event – bring food and/or toiletries; see the full list of needs here. (Parking lot behind church @ 42nd/Oregon)

BENEFIT YARD SALE: Noon-6 pm today and tomorrow, the Concord International Elementary PTA invites you to South Park to shop its sale raising money to help families and students. In the parking lot. (8507 14th Ave. S.)

VISCON CELLARS: No tasting at the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room (yet) but you can drop by to pick up local wine, 1-4 pm. (5910 California SW)

YOUTH MARCH: The Every Day March coalition is coordinating a youth/kids march in support of Black liberation, gathering at 1 pm at Alki Playfield/Whale Tail Park. (59th/Lander)

FREE FOOD: Everyone who could use a box of food is invited to the drive-up giveaway at the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church, 1:30-4:30 pm. (2620 SW Kenyon)

KENYON HALL PRESENTS: Another online concert tonight, presented by the historic West Seattle venue: