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ROAD WORK: Walk-All-Ways curb-ramp work start date pushed back

July 19, 2026 1:32 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

As noted here a week ago, SDOT plans to replace the curb ramps on the southeast corner of California/Alaska. They originally told us the work would start this coming week, but now we have word they’re not expecting to start until Monday, July 27. The work, which will require lane closures, is expected to take a week or less. After the initial announcement, we asked SDOT why the curb ramps are being replaced. Their reply: “Adding new pushbutton posts prompted an inspection of the area. We found that the existing curb ramps weren’t compliant with current ADA standards and are replacing them.” The new pushbutton posts were installed last fall.

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