Planning a neighborhood Night Out party? One more week to register

Seattle Night Out 2026 is two weeks from tomorrow – Tuesday, August 4th – a time to gather with your neighbors and focus on neighborhood safety. The city grants permission to close non-arterial streets for block parties, but you need to register in advance, and the deadline for that is one week away – Monday, July 27. So far, SPD’s Southwest Precinct Crime-Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite says, the SW area (West Seattle and South Park) has 180 block/building parties registered – #2 out of the city’s five precincts, though this is the smallest one. You can register yours by going here.