YOU CAN HELP: Concord PTA’s weekend yard sale to help families with rent and utilities

We’re continuing to spotlight ways to help neighbors affected by the pandemic, as well as ways to get help. This weekend, if you’re able to help, you can do it by shopping a big yard sale in South Park, coordinated by the Concord International Elementary PTA:

This weekend, September 19-20 [noon-6 pm both days], we are hosting a fundraiser to raise money for rent and utility assistance for Concord Elementary School families in the South Park neighborhood.

75% of Concord Elementary families live below the poverty line and many have not qualified for unemployment benefits during this pandemic.

During our last fundraiser yard sale in July, we raised just under $10,000, and every penny went to rent and utility assistance for our most vulnerable neighbors.