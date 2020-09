West Seattle woman launches Poogooder to 'do some good' - a solution to 'dog-poo wars' and 'wasted waste'

westseattleblog.com

A West Seattle woman has launched what she hopes will be a solution to the acrimony that is so often set off by the subject of dog waste - and ultimately a solution to its environmental effects. Lori Kothe has hatched the plan for Poogooder. After she mentioned it on Twitter, we invited her to email...