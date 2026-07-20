Stay cool – get out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours

(Photo courtesy Alki Kayak Tours)

With a Heat Advisory in effect tomorrow and Wednesday, and more warm days ahead here in the heart of summer, you might be planning ways to keep cool. Alki Kayak Tours – sibling business of WSB sponsor Mountain to Sound Outfitters – is offering daily guided sea kayak tours leaving from its home base at Seacrest Pier in West Seattle 1660 Harbor SW). This page lists what’s available and how to book. Times and days vary, for options including the Elliott Bay Tour, Alki Point Lighthouse Tour, Sunset Tour, and the once-a-month Full Moon Tour, all two to three hours long.